Drinks firm secures business in China

Lisburn-based drinks company CocoMojo has secured new business in China, thanks to assistance from Invest NI.

CocoMojo is one of four local food and drink firms that have won new business in international markets, estimated to be worth nearly half a million pounds collectively.

Congratulating the companies, Alison Gowdy, Invest NI’s Director of Trade said: “This is a fantastic result for Northern Ireland’s biggest manufacturing industry and showcases the increasing appetite around the world for Northern Ireland food and drink.

“We are delighted that our businesses are becoming ever more visible and ambitious in taking their products to growing world markets, with Northern Ireland food and drink exports valued at £1.2billion in the last 12 months.”

CocoMojo’s deal to supply products in China is thought to be worth around £10,000.