Disappointment as Maze site ruled out as Heathrow Logistics Hub

The Maze Long Kesh site will not be used as a logistics hub as part of the Heathrow Airport expansion project, it’s been revealed.

The site near Lisburn had been put forward as a potential location for a logistics hub to help with work to build Heathrow’s third runway.

While six locations in Northern Ireland have made the longlist of potential hub sites, Maze Long Kesh isn’t one of them.

A total of 65 locations across the UK remain in the running, all bidding to participate in the build of what has been described as “a national asset needed for the whole of the UK.”

The six sites in Northern Ireland still being considered are North Foreshore, Belfast; Silverwood Business Park, Craigavon; Belfast International Airport; Global Point Business Park, Newtownabbey; Michelin Tyres, Ballymena and Shackleton Barracks, Limavady.

The Heathrow expansion is the first major infrastructure project that will pioneer the large-scale use of logistics hubs, which will lead to jobs being created across the UK.

Chosen logistics hubs will participate in off-site construction of the third runway infrastructure, bringing jobs and an economic boost.

Responding to the publication of the longlist, a spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “With neighbouring councils, a number of sites were identified as part of a joint bid for this potential regional facility. This included the Maze Long Kesh as the preferred local site.

“While disappointed that the local submission is not in the longlist, the council will continue its work with its partners; and is positive that this potential regional facility will aid investment, economic opportunity and continued growth for neighbouring areas, Lisburn Castlereagh and Northern Ireland plc.

“The council is delighted that sites within Northern Ireland are being considered and wishes them every success.”

While Maze Long Kesh is no longer in the running, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he’s still “delighted that a number of Northern Ireland sites have been identified as having potential to host a Heathrow Logistical Hub.”

“This could provide a great opportunity to attract investment, create employment and give Northern Ireland a vital role in support of the world’s most successful airport,” the DUP man commented.