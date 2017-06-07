Countdown to celebration of city’s leading businesses

There is less than one week to go until the first ever ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ showcase takes place at Lagan Valley Island.

This unique event will see 30 local businesses from a variety of sectors showcase their products, services, future plans and career opportunities all under one roof.

The free event on Tuesday, June 13 will be open to the public from 10am to 6pm, and the council is inviting people to come along and check out the Lisburn and Castlereagh area’s leading businesses.

More than 500 local schoolchildren are expected to visit the one-day business showcase, which is being sponsored by Assa Abloy, Industrial Temps, Invest NI, McGreevy Engineering, SERC and Smiley Monroe.

Cllr Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, commented: “There is no better opportunity to learn more about the first-class business base we have and the great innovative products that are made right here in Lisburn Castlereagh.

“Many of our leading businesses have high growth plans and want to use this event to highlight the career opportunities that exist.

“If you are looking for a new job or change of career this is a must-visit event.”

He added: “We are fortunate to have so many great businesses located in Lisburn Castlereagh and on the 13th June we will show Northern Ireland that we are once again leading the way with new and inspiring events.”

Anyone planning on visiting Made in Lisburn Castlereagh can avail of free parking Lagan Valley Island throughout the day.

For a full list of participating businesses log on to www.madeinlisburncastlereagh.com

Further information about the event is available by contacting Neil Dalzell of ND Events on 028 9263 3232 or emailing neil@ndevents.co.uk