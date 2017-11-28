Search

Council urged to ‘back Bombardier jobs’

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's Lagan Valley Island headquarters. Pic by Benrie Brown
Workers from across Bombardier’s five production sites in Northern Ireland will gather this evening outside Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s headquarters to urge councillors to vote in support of a Unite-sponsored motion backing the union’s #backBombardierjobs campaign.

The motion demands action from both the UK government and EU Trade Commissioner to overturn the threat to jobs at Bombardier as a result of the US Commerce Department’s proposal to impose a 300 per cent surcharge on the company’s C Series aircraft.

According to Unite, more than 300 workers are employed at the Bombardier Aerospace site in Dunmurry, which is located in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area, and an estimated 1,000 further workers are in the company’s supply-chain in the area.

Workers are expected to gather at Lagan Valley Island from 6pm.