Council urged to ‘back Bombardier jobs’

Workers from across Bombardier’s five production sites in Northern Ireland will gather this evening outside Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s headquarters to urge councillors to vote in support of a Unite-sponsored motion backing the union’s #backBombardierjobs campaign.

The motion demands action from both the UK government and EU Trade Commissioner to overturn the threat to jobs at Bombardier as a result of the US Commerce Department’s proposal to impose a 300 per cent surcharge on the company’s C Series aircraft.

According to Unite, more than 300 workers are employed at the Bombardier Aerospace site in Dunmurry, which is located in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area, and an estimated 1,000 further workers are in the company’s supply-chain in the area.

Workers are expected to gather at Lagan Valley Island from 6pm.