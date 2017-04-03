Council sets out plans for strategic and sustainable development

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is inviting local ratepayers to have their say on plans for growing the area strategically and sustainably over the coming years.

The council recently launched its Local Development Plan Preferred Options Paper, which it believes has the potential to attract significant investment and create thousands of new jobs.

The consultation paper is a first step in developing the new plan for the Lisburn Castlereagh area, and residents and business owners are being asked to invited to have their say on the document during an eight-week consultation period.

Welcoming guests to the launch event in Hillsborough Castle, Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE said: “Our Local Development Plan is strongly linked to the council’s investment message that Lisburn Castlereagh is the number one choice for investment due to its unique location on the North-South economic corridor, its talented and skilled workforce, its competitive costs and its superb infrastructure. A number of key issues have been identified within the Local Development Plan that open up a number of development opportunities across the council area.”

Council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson commented: “Significant time and partnership working has been invested in this project to date; and the council would like to hear the views of its ratepayers on this plan that will shape the development of the area, now and in the future. Through the implementation of this plan, which will grow our area strategically and sustainably, there is the potential for 6,500 new jobs to be created alongside increased housing stock and retailing opportunities.”

Councillor Alexander Redpath, Chairman of the local authority’s Planning Committee, added: “As with the spatial reflection of the Community Plan, the Local Development Plan strives to maximise the assets and advantages of our regionally valuable location, encourage a high quality built and natural environment and create welcoming shared spaces and vibrant communities.

“In partnership with everyone who lives, works and invests in the area, the council has far-reaching goals to create sustainable communities and drive economic growth and employment. This will be achieved through the provision and promotion of business, investment, trade development in new international markets, tourism, recreation, leisure and open space.”

Residents and local businesses are being encouraged to get involved and have their say about shaping the future of the council area.

The Preferred Options Paper and all relevant supporting documents can be viewed on the council’s website at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/LDP and will also be available for examination from 9am – 5pm (Monday to Friday) in the council offices at Lagan Valley Island.

Interested parties can respond in a number of ways: complete the online survey at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/LDP , complete the Preferred Options Response Form and email to LDP@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or send a written submission to the Local Development Plan Team at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Civic Headquarters, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, BT27 4RL.

Meanwhile, a series of planned drop-in sessions will provide an opportunity for people to speak with the Local Development Team. Sessions have been scheduled as follows: Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, April 6, 2pm - 4pm and 6.30pm - 8.30pm; Bradford Court, Upper Galwally, April 11, 2pm - 4pm and 6.30pm - 8.30pm; Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff, April 13, 6.30pm - 8.30pm; Enler Community Centre, Dundonald, April 19, 6.30pm - 8.30pm; Maghaberry Community Centre, April 26, 6.30pm - 8.30pm; Hillsborough Village Centre, May 2, 6.30pm - 8.30pm.

The public consultation period will close at 5pm on Thursday, May 25.