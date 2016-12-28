Council seeking to improve connectivity between Sprucefield and city centre

Council officers have been tasked to investigate initiatives that could improve the connectivity between Sprucefield and Lisburn city centre.

The council’s Development Committee was recently granted delegated authority to consider proposals for enhancing the connectivity between the retail park and the city centre in a bid to “create stronger links between the retail trading areas and to meet future development needs.”

It’s understood that work recently commenced into initial research for a proposed options report that will be presented to a future meeting of the committee.

With councillors keen to help retailers and other business owners in the city centre benefit from the huge footfall generated by the larger out-of-town stores at Sprucefield, committee members agreed that officers should develop “a full options report to investigate initiatives that would improve the connectivity between Sprucefield and Lisburn city centre.”

Alderman Jim Dillon said the scheme could involve some sort of subsidised bus service between the two areas.

“We tried it before and it didn’t really take off, but we are going to look at it again to see what can be done and I sincerely hope people support it this time,” he commented.