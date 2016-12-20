Council programme driving new product and service development

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is currently recruiting for the latest phase of its successful Business Solutions Innovation Programme.

The unique initiative is driving new product and service development locally and offers local businesses a tailored package of support to help them to develop viable commercial projects and identify the funding to take them to market.

Stephen Coulter of Coulter Realty Ltd is one local business owner who has benefited from the support offered as part of the programme. Stephen designed a medical prototype aimed as transforming the lives of people with health conditions such as multiple sclerosis and diabetes who need to inject themselves regularly.

Speaking about Stephen’s invention, Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “I was proud to see the design concept of local man Stephen’s injection medical device and how it has progressed since his initial prototype including the design of an App.

“The entire process from thought to creation has been very logical for Stephen and his idea came about as he was trying to make injections easier for a loved one. It is amazing how the act of caring can bring new products to the marketplace and I wish Stephen every success in the future.”

Councillor Mackin continued: “If you are a local resident or business and have an idea for a new product or service and need assistance in terms of mentoring, research and development or financial assistance then please consider enrolling in the Innovation Programme.

“We work with local enterprise agencies and further education colleges to give you access to specialist assistance for prototype development, industry testing facilities, digital animation and product testing.”

The Innovation Programme is funded by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and delivered by South West College InnoTech Centre and Lisburn Enterprise Organisation.

Commenting on his participation in the programme, Stephen Coulter said: “Through the support of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Aisling Owens from Lisburn Enterprise Organisation I received funding through the Business Solutions Innovation Programme where I worked with Colin and Dairmuid from South West College to bring an initial concept to prototype using their state of the art 3D printing suite in Omagh.

“Since then I have received an Innovation Voucher to take the prototype to the next level by fine tuning some components, thus creating a product we feel is very innovative.

“I would like to thank all those who have assisted me on my journey.”

Any business owners in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area who would like more information about the Business Solutions Innovation Programme should contact Aisling Owens at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation on: telephone 028 9266 1160 or email aisling@lisburn-enterprise.co.uk