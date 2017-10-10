Council makes move to secure investment

A council-led delegation will head for London later this month to take part in MIPIM UK - the property marketplace.

The council is keen to encourage companies to ‘make the move’ and invest in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Mayor Tim Morrow, who will be joining the council’s Investment Team at MIPIM on October 18, said: “This is a great platform not only to highlight our area as a prime investment location but to highlight the specific sites that we have identified through our Local Development Plan as prime investment opportunities.”

Speaking during a visit to one of the latest developments in the council area, the creation of 26 new offices at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO), the Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, said: “We are delighted to return to MIPIM UK to demonstrate our commitment to growing our local economy through investment. With a designated area of 264 hectares across a number of locations zoned for employment this substantial land reserve has significant potential for future developments and the wider public interest.

“We want to demonstrate the vast opportunities that we have for developers who are considering a base in Ireland or relocating operations to a more cost-effective and business-friendly location.”

Council chief executive Dr Theresa Donaldson added: “The council is keen to work with developers in securing investment in our economy. The location of our area is key to the success of many businesses already based here and we also enjoy the second lowest commercial rate of all the Northern Ireland councils.”

For more information email karena.vaughan@catalina-consulting.com