Council launches programme of free events for Global Entrepreneurship Week

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, through its Business Solutions Team, will mark Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) with a week-long programme of free events from Monday 13 to Friday 17 November.

Designed to promote entrepreneurship and business growth, the council will offer a range of events for budding entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses, as well as events specifically targeting young people and local schools.

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart said: “Global Entrepreneurship Week provides the council with the ideal opportunity to showcase entrepreneurship in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area. As the lead council for the Northern Ireland Business Start-up programme, entrepreneurship remains one of our key economic development priorities. We have a great line up of events taking place, and I would encourage as many local residents and businesses as possible to attend. In particular I would invite any new start-up companies which require a city centre base from time to time, to visit the council’s shared workspace initiative - the City Hub at Market Square - which is being officially launched during Global Entrepreneurship Week.”

The programme of events promises something to suit everyone, regardless of what stage of business development they are at.

Events will range from free lunchtime seminars by Dympna Hannon, on ‘How to become more productive and build self-belief to achieve your goals’, to advice and information from Justin Bentley on the new ‘General Data Protection Regulation’.

Ulster Bank Boost will also host the Lisburn and Castlereagh leg of their ‘Boost Your Business’ roadshow at Lagan Valley Island on the Friday, with an array of speakers sure to inspire and give local businesses the skills and information to move their business to the next stage.

Local businesses are also encouraged to attend the local Entrepreneurs Networking event which takes place on the Thursday, with a focus on Sales Acceleration. There are also free business drop-in sessions available on three afternoons at Lagan Valley Island and Bradford Court, Castlereagh. These sessions will be for anyone needing advice on starting or growing a business.

Inspiring the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has also worked in partnership with Young Enterprise NI and the Prince’s Trust, to provide events for local young people and schools, with the aim of sowing the seeds of entrepreneurship.

For further details click on www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/business_solutions/calendar or register via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk