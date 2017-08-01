Council becomes corporate member of NI Chamber

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has become a corporate member of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber).

The council area is home to 4,530 registered businesses, which accounts for 6.5 per cent of all businesses in Northern Ireland.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has an annual programme of inward investment and business support initiatives and its partnership with the NI Chamber will assist in increasing our existing profile and networking opportunities.

“The Lisburn Castlereagh area is a business friendly city and we look forward to building relationships with other NI Chamber members to increase the economic benefits of the area.

“The excellent infrastructure and broadband speeds are attractive factors for those companies wishing to relocate or set-up in the council area alongside the highly talented and skilled workforce.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, added: “Being a member of the NI Chamber will raise the profile of our council area both regionally and nationally as a prime investment location, which is strategically located on two key transport corridors – North South and East West. The council is delighted to now be working with the NI Chamber and looks forward to maximizing joint opportunities. The partnership is off to a good start with the council sponsoring this year’s NI Chamber Presidential Banquet.”

Ann McGregor, Chief Executive of NI Chamber, commented: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council boasts some of Northern Ireland’s most successful names in business who are at the forefront of innovation and creativity. NI Chamber is delighted to welcome the council as a corporate member in a partnership which will help drive business growth and provide support for business development in the Lisburn Castlereagh area.”