Change in store at grocery business

A long-established family business in Lisburn could soon be under new ownership.

It is believed that Greens Food Fare on Bow Street has been sold as a going concern.

Management at the store are staying tight-lipped, but it’s expected that a formal announcement will be made next week.

According to Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots, staff at the grocery store were called to a meeting earlier this week and were informed that the business was being taken over.

“Greens has had good local support over the years and very faithful customers and I hope any changeover will reflect the unique brand and service that’s been offered in the store for many years,” he said.

“The store also has fantastic staff and I hope they will all be offered employment under the new ownership,” the DUP man added.