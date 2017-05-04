Chamber members visit Conveyortek

Members of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently held their first study visit of the year, to local business Conveyortek.

The company manufactures and installs a range of conveyor systems for businesses throughout the UK and Ireland and exports its conveyor magnets and metal separation products globally.

Conveyortek has three manufacturing facilities, and Lisburn Chamber members were given a tour of the Nutts Corner facility by Managing Director Philip Trimble.

After a short presentation on the history of the business and hearing details of its plans to construct new manufacturing units at Upper Ballinderry, members were shown the manufacturing process in action.

Following the tour of the shop floor, refreshments were served and Past President Stephen Houston thanked the staff at Conveyortek for hosting the extremely interesting visit.

He described the business as “a real jewel in the crown for the Lisburn area” and wished the company continued prosperity as it continues to expand.