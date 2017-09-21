Chamber members and guests enjoy tasty event at Yellow Door

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a business barbecue at the Yellow Door restaurant in Market Square, Lisburn.

An excellent turnout of members and guests were treated to a presentation from restaurant owner Andrew Dougan, who offered some top tips for successful barbecuing.

Stephen and Jennifer Coulter with Michael Knowles at the Chamber BBQ.

During his presentation, Andrew spoke passionately about the importance in his business of sourcing quality local produce.

The event was sponsored by Grafton Recruitment, and Lisburn branch manager Tanya Lyttle was delighted to support the local business community.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Cllr Tim Morrow attended the networking event, along with Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, head of the council’s Development Committee.

Other guests included local business representatives, council officials and politicians.

Kerry Tosh and Caitriona McKerr from Grafton Recruitment with Fergal Doyle from Creative Composites.

Speaking on behalf of Lisburn Chamber, vice president Evan Morton thanked the Mayor and all the other attendees for supporting the event. He also thanked Grafton Recruitment for their sponsorship and the Yellow Door for hosting such “a successful and enjoyable event”.

Pictured the Lisburn Chamber BBQ are Alderman Allan Ewart, Evan Morton, Mayor Tim Morrow, Cllr Andrew Ewing and Stephen Houston.

Tanya Lyttle from Grafton Recruitment with Janice Irvine, Tata Steel.

Philip Sanaghan, Draynes Farm; Edgars Trapans, Alder Wood; Stephen Houston, GMcG Accountants and Claire Dooher, Regional Director Grafton Recruitment.