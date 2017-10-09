Business breakfast hears party’s commitment to growing economy

DUP leader Arlene Foster was guest speaker at the party’s annual Lagan Valley Business Breakfast, which took place at Café Vic Ryn in Lisburn last week.

Also among those who addressed the gathering of party members, supporters and local business leaders was Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Representatives from Inspire Business Park at the DUP Business Breakfast in Lisburn.

“The DUP recognises the importance of helping our local businesses to expand within the UK marketplace as well as developing their export potential as this will make a big difference in terms of growing our economy and creating employment,” he said.

“Clearly, Brexit has caused some uncertainty for business as we await the outcome of the negotiations with Brussels and the DUP is keen to hear from our local business representatives about their views and concerns on this. Already a number of local business leaders in Lagan Valley have met with us and we have been able to share their views with the government at Westminster through the coordinating committee that has been established under our Confidence and Supply Agreement. This arrangement gives the DUP direct access to senior Ministers, including the UK’s leading negotiator David Davis as Secretary of State for Exiting the EU. We will use this influence to help secure the best deal possible for Northern Ireland, both in terms of the border and the opportunities to create prosperity for everyone through sustained economic growth,” Mr Donaldson added,

During a speech outlining her party’s vision for growing the economy and creating jobs, Mrs Foster said: “It’s in the best interests of Northern Ireland and the Union to have a functioning Assembly and influence in our national parliament - power in Belfast and influence in London. Let us use both so that in 2021 Northern Ireland celebrates its centenary and starts its new century as a confident, growing, prosperous region of a global UK.

“The restoration of an Assembly is not about personal ambition but to deliver on that vision.”

Alderman Allan Ewart; DUP leader Arlene Foster; Gillian Shields, Coca Cola; Louise Sullivan, Coca Cola and Robin Guthrie, Cherton.

Nigel Brady, Ross Williamson and Jonny Stewart at the Lagan Valley DUP Business Breakfast.