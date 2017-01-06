Builder awarded for work on new Glenavy homes

Thomas Crutchley from Henry Price Buildings, has won a Seal of Excellence in the second round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2016, for his work at Chestnut Grange in Glenavy.

Known as ‘the Oscars of the House Building Industry’, winning an award is an exceptional achievement.

Thomas was selected from more than 16,000 UK site managers, and is one of twelve to be recognised at a ceremony held at the Culloden Estate, Belfast for his work at Chestnut Grange in Glenavy.

David Little, NHBC Regional Director, congratulated Thomas on his win, he said: “Pride in the Job is now firmly established as a significant proof of distinction for the best site managers in the UK. The fact that winners are automatically entered into the competition based on the results of their work onsite is a huge endorsement for all winners.

“It’s been a tough year of judging starting way back in July 2015 and it’s a long hard road to win a Pride in the Job Award. The Awards recognise site managers who know how to go one stage better, whose hard work ensures we live in high quality homes and rewards dedication and expertise.

“In first 6 months of 2016 NHBC registered 1,388 new homes in Northern Ireland and site managers play an important role in delivering these. By recognising exceptional site managers like Thomas, Pride in the Job promotes continuous improvement in the quality of new homes, year on year, for homeowners and their families to enjoy.” For the full list of winners please visit: www.nhbc.co.uk/prideinthejob.