Bank to refurbish Lisburn branch

Danske Bank has confirmed that it is investing in a full refurbishment of its Bow Street branch in Lisburn.

Work on the project is due to begin on Friday, October 6.

The branch will remain open while the work is carried out, with the exception of Saturday, October 7 and Saturday, October 11.

During the refurbishment, the branch will operate from the rear of the building and can be accessed from Bow Lane.

The new-look branch is scheduled to open to customers on Monday, November 13.

Aisling Press, Regional Manager at Danske Bank, said: “The refurbishment of our branch in Lisburn is part of a wider investment programme by Danske Bank that has seen a number of our branches undergo improvement works over recent months.

“In Lisburn, we are investing in a design, layout and services that will meet the needs and expectations of today’s consumers and businesses. The branch will have a more modern and welcoming look and feel, and while many convenient self-service options will be available, staff will be on hand for information and advice. Overall, it will be a much better customer experience.”

Senior Branch Manager Chris Mitchell added: “While many of our customers now do most of their banking on their smartphone, tablet or computer, branches are still an important part of our customer offering. It’s really about customer choice and providing the best possible service for customers no matter which channel they choose to do their banking.

“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum while the works are carried out and are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new-look branch.”