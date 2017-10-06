Award success ‘a team effort’, says local franchisee

A Lisburn businessman has been named the Regional Franchisee of the Year 2017 by one of the biggest providers of home care services in the UK, Bluebird Care.

Tim Chrishop, who runs the Lisburn-based Bluebird Care Lisburn & Down franchise, was named Regional Franchisee of the Year 2017 for the Scotland & Northern Ireland region at Bluebird Care’s 11th annual conference.

From nearly 10 Bluebird Care offices across the region, the franchise was nominated along with two others, and owner Tim Chrishop was delighted to hear that he’d won the regional title.

Tim accepted the prestigious award at the annual conference on behalf of the Lisburn & Down team.

The award was presented in recognition of the team’s dedication towards its customers, as well as the consistent high level of service demonstrated by staff.

In qualifying for the award, Bluebird Care Lisburn & Down had to come through a strict selection process and display exemplary practice across the board.

“I am proud to be accepting this award on behalf of the company and region,” Mr Chrishop said. “It truly is a team effort, and I am honoured to work side-by-side with our outstanding employees. They provide the highest, most dignified and professional service that our customers require and expect. We are absolutely delighted that these exceptional and hardworking people have been recognised in such a way. First and foremost, our commitment is to our customers, and the acknowledgement of our positive team dynamic and excellent care is truly humbling.”

Bluebird Care Chief Operating Officer, Duncan Berry added: “Bluebird Care has been delivering high quality care to thousands of customers at home for over a decade, and we are privileged to have hundreds of franchises that genuinely represent the company’s values, ethos and dedication. All our regional winners demonstrated expertise in care that delivers an exemplary experience, and have the utmost respect for their customers.”

Bluebird Care Lisburn & Down is dedicated to ensuring that people across the Lisburn and Down areas have the option to receive high quality care in their own homes. Launched in 2012, the franchise prides itself on providing a service that goes beyond day-to-day care, and makes a positive impact on its customers’ lives.