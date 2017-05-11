Aghalee Mace crowned ‘Store of the Year’

Collingwood’s Mace, Aghalee has won Mace Store of the Year at Musgrave NI’s annual ‘Store of the Year’ event held recently at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, Newcastle.

Carl Frampton’s coach and Centra Ambassador Shane McGuigan and TV personality and host Claire McCollum were on hand to congratulate Alan Collingwood and his team on winning Mace Store of the Year, sponsored by Irwin’s Bakery.

Finalists in the Mace and Centra retail brands went head to head on the night competing to win Gold in each of their categories, while SuperValu competed for Highly Commended before the coveted ‘Store of the Year’ titles.

Musgrave NI Managing Director, Michael McCormack, said: “Congratulations to all of our 2017 winners - the Store of the Year awards allows us to recognise our retailers who provide outstanding standards in customer service and retail excellence and are driving their brands forward on a daily basis.”