Aghalee firm to create 40 new jobs

The Hannon Group has announced that will create approximately 40 jobs this year through the launch of its new business, Hannon Coach.

Aghalee-based Hannon Coach has confirmed a three-year commercial partnership with The Odyssey Trust, which will see the transport provider become the ‘Official Coach Partner’ to The SSE Arena, Belfast, the Stena Line Belfast Giants and W5.

As part of the commitment, Hannon Coach has worked closely with the Odyssey Transport Management Team to provide a dedicated, on-site passenger drop-off facility and an express exit route for its coaches.

The innovative plan is designed to maximise the speed at which customers can access and depart events.

Aodh Hannon, Managing Director of Hannon Coach, said: “We are excited about our partnership with the Odyssey Trust which will see our business providing high quality transportation to the Odyssey site from key locations across Northern Ireland. The drop-off and express exit routes are central to the accessible and efficient service we are looking forward to providing. We will be operating regular and pre-bookable transportation links which we want to become a real alternative to taking the car.”

The Hannon Group, which is headquartered in Aghalee with further facilities in Templepatrick, Dublin and the Netherlands, has over 20 years experience in transport and logistics.

The company is embarking on a period of diversification and aims to create 80 jobs in Hannon Coach before 2020.

The group’s entry into the coach sector will bring its total number of employees to approximately 350.

Nigel Robbins, Commercial Director for The Odyssey Trust said: “This terrific partnership with Hannon Coach will bring increased transport options to the Odyssey site. We want to make it easy, safe and as convenient as possible for our customers to visit on a regular basis.”