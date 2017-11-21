Administrators in at McMullen Facades

Business advisors Deloitte have been appointed administrators at Moira based McMullen Facades Limited.
The company confirmed that Peter Allen and Richard Hawes of Deloitte have been charged with finding a buyer for the busines after the collapse of present owner, the GB based Lakesmere Group limited which went into administration on November 2 .
McMullen is the UK’s leading specialist facade contractor, working across the UK, with projects in Leeds, Chester and London.
Its main office is in Moira, with a factory in Portadown and offices in Winchester.
The firm employs 270 people across these facilities and there are no redundancies arising from the appointment.
“McMullen Facades Limited is a profitable business that unfortunately has been affected by cash flow issues in the wider Lakesmere group,” said Mr Allen.
“McMullen therefore has continued to trade outside of insolvency while a buyer was sought. The business will continue to trade while we seek to sell it as a going concern and there are ongoing discussions with a number of interested parties.”
Lakesmere Group Limited has experienced financial challenges, arising from a number of unprofitable contracts. This has resulted in Lakesmere Group Limited, its parent company Graceful Holdings Limited and its subsidiary Lakesmere Limited being placed into Administration.
