Burglaries, drugs incidents and over all crime is down

Overall crime in the Lisburn and Castlereagh District area has fallen in the past year, new crime figures have revealed.

The district saw the largest decrease in drug seizure incidents in Northern Ireland, with 104 fewer compared to the year before.

There was also a significant reduction in the amount of anti-social behaviour incidents with a 6% drop in 2016/17 (3,307) compared to 2015/16 (3,519).

District Commander Superintendent Sean Wright has welcomed the news, he said: “Across Northern Ireland crime has fallen 6.6% year on year and is at its lowest level since the series commenced almost 20 years ago.

“In Lisburn and Castlereagh I am pleased to report that the number of crimes reported over the past 12 months is down by 2.7%. This represents 161 fewer local victims.

“I am particularly heartened to see that both violent crime and burglary have seen significant reductions. We know that these are crime types that concern our community and we have been working hard in these areas to not only reduce the number of incidents through targeted patrolling and disruption activity, but also through education, community outreach work and via our hugely popular social media channels.

“Policing cannot be delivered in isolation of our communities or our partners. We are most grateful for the support from our PCSP, Neighbourhood Watch and all of our many statutory, voluntary and community-based partners.

“It is this collaborative effort that keeps the people in Lisburn and Castlereagh safe. I look forward to continuing our work in the months ahead.”