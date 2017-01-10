Building firm placed into administration

Lisburn building firm TAL Limited has gone into administration, it has been confirmed.

Administrators James B Kennedy and Co. said that TAL had run short of working capital and the aim is to bring them into a situation where they can continue as a concern.

They confirmed that the building firm was placed into administration on Friday and this affects around 50 jobs directly.

Commenting on the news that TAL Limited has entered administration, Construction Employers Federation Managing Director John Armstrong said: “This devastating news is a reminder, if one was needed, of the incredibly difficult circumstances that continue to face many firms within the local construction industry. Workloads are short, margins are tight and industry confidence remains incredibly low.

“Indeed, in light of the ongoing political challenges at Stormont, this news reinforces the need for the Northern Ireland Executive to proactively address the challenges that our industry faces.

“We hope that a positive resolution to TAL’s current administration can be found so that jobs can be saved as well as maintaining existing workloads for subcontractors and suppliers.”

While TAL Limited has gone into administration, TAL Civil Engineering Limited, the civil engineering business, continues to operate as normal.