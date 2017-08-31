BT assures customers it is working to repair faults as quickly as possible

BT says it is still working to repair faults on its network caused by heavy rain and flooding last week.

A BT spokesperson revealed that there were “hundreds of reports of faults in Lisburn and surrounding areas.”

Commenting on the current situation across Northern Ireland, the spokesperson said: “The number of faults reported now stands at over 5,000. We have been working 24/7 on repairs, and have resolved more than 3,000 faults since last Wednesday.

“As well as focusing all local engineering resource on this major recovery programme, we have drafted in additional engineering support from other parts of the UK (first time in close to 20 years).

“We want to assure our customers that we are committed to restoring service across Northern Ireland as quickly as we can, and are grateful for their understanding at this time.”