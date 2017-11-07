Bryson Recycling awarded contract for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Bryson Recycling has won a major contract to continue delivering doorstep recycling services to over 14,500 households in Northern Ireland.

The local recycling company, part of the Bryson Charitable Group, Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprise, has been awarded a one year contract, with an option for two more years, with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to continue to provide households with a weekly collection of a wide range of materials direct from their homes.

Commenting on the contract win, Eric Randall, Director of Bryson Recycling, said: “We are delighted to have won this contract. We currently process around 60% of all materials collected at the doorstep in Northern Ireland and look forward to continuing to deliver a high quality service that not only helps residents recycle as much as possible but also helps the local environment, economy and community. We are committed to working with local buyers and over 35% of the materials we collect are recycled in Northern Ireland, helping to support local jobs and the economy. Our services also provide excellent value for money for Councils, and these savings are then passed on the ratepayer”.

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the Council’s Environmental Services Committee added: “For over 14 years Bryson Recycling has been working in the Castlereagh area to collect household recycling from our residents. The Council is pleased to see this contract continue and looks forward to working in partnership with them to provide residents with a quality kerbside recycling service, which will deliver measurable environmental benefits.”

