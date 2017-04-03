British Steel Lisburn helps build Grand Central Hotel

Hundreds of tonnes of steel from British Steel’s Lisburn operation are being used to help build Northern Ireland’s biggest hotel.

The local distribution centre has delivered steel sections to the prestigious Grand Central Hotel development in Belfast city centre. When it is complete, the stunning 23-storey hotel will boast more than 300 rooms and employ 150 people.

An artists impression of The Grand Central Hotel. Picture courtesy of Hastings Hotel Group Limited.

Gavin Crooks, British Steel’s General Manager for Ireland, said: “Everyone at our Lisburn distribution centre is incredibly proud to be playing a part in the redevelopment of The Grand Central Hotel. It is so exciting to see our steel being used in a flagship project on our own doorstep.

“It will be a hugely impressive building once it has been completed and will be a major asset to Belfast. To know British Steel sections from Lisburn are helping transform Belfast’s skyline is an incredible feeling for our employees and we are delighted to be supporting Hastings Hotels on this project.”

Work on the Hotel is well underway with the owners’ multi-million-pound investment rejuvenating the former Windsor House building on Belfast’s Bedford Street. British Steel has worked with Lisburn-based construction company Fabrite to supply the steel sections for the hotel.

Howard Hastings, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels, said: “As a family firm we place a great importance on building close-working relationships with our partners and there is no better example of this than in our work with British Steel and Fabrit. The fact the steel is coming from their Lisburn operations only adds to this, and is a further signal of how we can work together to support the regional economy.

Its Lisburn operation employs 36 people and Gavin Crooks said: “Having our own British Steel sales office and distribution centre in Lisburn has enabled us to work that bit more closely with Fabrite and meet the demanding specifications a project of this magnitude requires.”