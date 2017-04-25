Brethren and bandsmen back local children’s charity

Members of a local Orange lodge and a flute band have handed over cheques totalling £240 to Angel Wishes, a Northern Ireland charity that provides treats for children who are fighting cancer.

£120 was raised by the officers and members of Bateson’s True Blues LOL 1925 at their recent St Patrick’s Day parade in Lisburn, while the Noel Clarke Memorial Flute Band generously decided they would match the amount raised at the event, bringing the total to £240.

The Worshipful Master of Bateson’s True Blues, Bro John Griffen, said: “The officers and members of Bateson’s True Blues LOL 1925 are proud to be supporting Angel Wishes, which is helping children smile again.

“We would like to thank the band for their generosity and wish both the band and the charity the best for the future.”

The cheques were handed over to Gaye Kerr, the Moira woman who set up Angel Wishes in 2015 in memory of her twins Brian and Helen.

Helen passed away in 2005 after battling a rare blood disorder. She was just three years old.

Ten-year-old Brian, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder, passed away in 2012.

For more information about the charity check out the Angel Wishes Facebook page.