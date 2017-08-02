‘Border can no longer provide cover for dangerous or careless drivers’ - Catney

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney has welcomed the introduction of legislation recognising driving disqualifications across the island of Ireland.

The SDLP man said the border can no longer provide cover for dangerous or careless drivers.

“This is a very welcome development and after years of planning, there is finally mutual recognition of driving disqualifications across the island of Ireland,” he said.

“Considering the number of accidents, hit and runs, and instances of driving when intoxicated, it’s important that all measures are taken to protect the public and road users.

“This legislation is a major step in tackling dangerous and careless drivers on this island. This is a practical, common sense measure.

“The border will no longer provide cover for the perpetrators of motoring offences, especially along the border area. There are no more hiding places,” Mr Catney added.