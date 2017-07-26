Beef & Bird launches Silver Social

Local restaurant Beef & Bird will open its doors to the over 60s for Lisburn’s first Silver Social.

Pensioners are encouraged to come along and dine at a communal table, meet new friends and enjoy live music and a sing-a-long by renowned entertainer “velvet” from 12pm – 2pm.

Restaurant owner Bronagh Campbell said: “We are very excited to be hosting a Silver Social here at Beef & Bird.

“We are creating a sense of place and community in our restaurant and wanted to do something special for our older customers who may struggle to find company or enjoyable activities.

“It’s great to have some live music from “Velvet” for the launch, she has a great rapport with her audience and knows all the old time songs.

“We hope to help tackle issues like isolation and loneliness that may affect older generations, by offering a place where they can have fun and feel good.

To reserve your space and book a table contact Beef & Bird on 02892 607306, Unit 16, Lisburn Leisure Park.