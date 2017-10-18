Bassetts’ splashes out on brand new store

Local bathroom company, Bassetts’ have just opened their brand new branch in Old Hillsborough Road, Lisburn.

The leading bathroom company has operated in the area since 1997 but having outgrown the premises at Lisburn Business Park, the branch has now relocated just 50 yards away to larger facilities. The move has seen the overall showroom and trade counter space more than double in size to 12,000 sq ft.

This significant development is part of the company’s ongoing investment programme and reaffirms Bassett’s steady growth over the past 35 years and its position as Northern Ireland’s largest plumbing and heating supplier. Bassetts’ retail and trade customers and employees attended the launch event, which took place on Thursday, September 21, alongside legendary broadcaster, Adrian Logan, and former Miss Northern Ireland and successful businesswoman, Alison Clarke.

Councillor Hazel Legge, Deputy Mayor said: “Bassetts’ Lisburn branch is a local success story and it’s great to see the company continue its impressive growth. This investment by Bassetts shows the company’s intentions to build on its achievements to date as well as its commitment to the local area and I wish Bassetts continued success for the future.”

Bassetts’ Managing Director Alan Wright said, “Over the past number of years our Lisburn branch has experienced remarkable success, securing new retail and trade customers. This has enabled us to invest significantly and move into a larger property with the aim of continuing to build on this growth and extend our offering in the local area.”

She added: “I am thrilled with the expansion and the benefits that this will bring to our local customers as well as our employees. I would like to thank our team working in the Lisburn branch as this expansion wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work, dedication and the top class service they give to our customers on a daily basis.”

For further information, visit www.bassettsonline.com or telephone 028 3833 94 38.