Ballymacash event raises funds for Macmillan Cancer

Ballymacash Regeneration Network (BRN) held a successful coffee morning fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on October 4.

The event was held in the new Ballymacash Community Centre, which will be officially opened on October 13.

The halls are receiving the finishing touches before the official opening next week, however this didn’t stop local residents and elected representatives supporting the event.

Local UUP MLA Robbie Butler commented: “I’m delighted that the community centre is already being utilised in meaningful ways which will impact positively on the community. I have to wholly commend Laura Turner (centre manager) and Val Lyons (community development worker) from BRN for putting on such a successful morning.”

Cancer has, or will, affect virtually every family at some stage throughout their lives. The vital work Macmillan is able to do, with support from events such as the coffee morning by BRN, helps families navigate these difficult times.

UUP Councillor Tim Mitchell commented: “Cancer now affects 1 in 2 people with over 12,00 cancer diagnoses made in Northern Ireland every year. Events like this raise awareness and promote early detection and intervention as a critical factor in good outcomes.”

DUP Councillor Rhoda Walker added: “It is great to see the community centre in action. The community group have worked hard for this event and I wish them well in their continued work supporting the community.”

BRN are making full use of the new facilities and have planned another event for next week.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Awareness Session will involve various mental health charities and third sector organisations, who will be on hand to offer free advice and workshops.

Mr Butler added: “As mental health spokesperson for the UUP I would encourage anyone that is available next Wednesday (Oct 11) between 10am and 2pm to drop in and see how best to deal with mental health issues.”