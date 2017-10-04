Awards open for nominations

Nominations are being sought for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council 2018 Mayor’s Community Awards.

The annual awards are designed to acknowledge the outstanding work and commitment of individuals, groups and organisations across communities in the council area.

Nominations are now being accepted from individuals, community/voluntary and statutory representatives, who know individuals or groups within the Lisburn Castlereagh area worthy of recognition in the following eight categories: Fundraiser of the Year; Young Champion of the Year (16-25); Arts & Culture Award; Bringing Communities Together Award; Office Bearer Award; Community Impact Award; Team Spirit Award and The Brian McDowell Life Long Commitment Award.

Launching this year’s awards, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “Community work from volunteers, paid workers and community based organisations are the lifeblood of our communities and I am astounded by the extra mile that people go to within the Lisburn Castlereagh area to help others without looking for praise or reward. Why not take the time to say ‘thank you’ to those people/groups who do so much in our local communities by submitting a nomination to recognise their work.

“Community work makes a difference to the lives of others and collectively we can all make a difference in creating a new, better society for the future. I thank all our community based organisations, groups and individuals for giving up their time to assist others and am looking forward to hearing about the nominations.”

Entries will be judged by the council’s Community Services Unit in partnership with Volunteer Now, the Education Authority and the South Eastern Health Trust.

Nominations will close on November 3 at 4pm.

Judging will take place in November and an awards presentation event will be held on March 15, 2018.

For more information log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/community