Awards at Action MS luncheon

Action MS presented awards to hundreds of schoolchildren from across the Province at a special thank you luncheon recently.

Over 200 top fundraisers from 69 schools across the Province joined Action MS at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Shaw’s Bridge Belfast for the awards luncheon, following their success on the Walk for MS schools programme.

St Aloysius Primary School who raised �4,688.51. The photograph includes Mrs Ann Walker (Action MS Chief Executive) Mr john Daly (host and Action MS Patron) and Ms Ciara Bradley (teacher) with pupils (RHS) Caoimhe Duffy and Ava McGlynn

The Action MS Walk for Multiple Sclerosis is highly acclaimed by all involved; the schools that take part, the parents who encourage and support their children and of course thechildren themselves. In 2016 their fundraising efforts have once again been inspiring.

This year the schoolchildren have raised a staggering £214,000 to support the work of Action MS.Speaking at the lunch Action MS Chief Executive Mrs Ann Walker MBE said, “These days you need to be quick thinking to keep up with a fast changing world.

“On the Walk for MS this year all those involved have kept up the pace, kept faith with Action MS and done something really worthwhile. Your efforts are greatly appreciated and go a long way to helping people living with multiple sclerosis enjoy a better quality of life.”

Patron John Daly hosted this year’s awards. John said: “I was very impressed with the effort made by those young people who put their best foot forward and went that extra mile to help others.

“Together they have raised a fantastic amount of money which will be used to to support the invaluable work of Action MS.”The coveted Bronze Boot is

awarded annually to the top fundraising school. Holywood Primary School are this year’s recipients with an amazing £8641.50 Top fundraising pupil 2016 was seven year old

Fionn McNulty from St Joseph’s Primary School, Ballycruttle who raised a fantastic £1075. Action MS Chief Executive Mrs Ann Walker MBE thanked all the staff and pupils who have contributed to the Walks for MS over the years and went on to say: “It is of great value to all at Action MS that schools across the Province support our work, and walk for multiple sclerosis year on year. Through their involvement young people are growing up with an awareness of multiple sclerosis and their positive contribution to the work of Action MS.” Action MS continues to develop its invaluable work providing support to those with MS as well as to family and friends. Action MS can be contacted on, 028 90 79 07 07 info@actionms.co.uk