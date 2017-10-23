Author seeks help with Drew Nelson biography

A Belfast man who is planning to pen a book about the life of the late Drew Nelson is appealing to the public for information about the prominent local politician and senior Orangeman.

Mr Nelson, from Dromore, passed away in October 2016 after a short illness.

Dr Andrew Charles had been planning a biographical book about Mr Nelson. But sadly, due to the 60-year-old’s deteriorating health, he was only able to interview him once.

Now, a year on from his passing, Dr Charles is hoping people who knew Mr Nelson will be able to provide him with the information he needs in order to complete the book.

“As your readers may be aware Drew was Chairman of the former Banbridge District Council and served as a Councillor for Dromore DEA (1989 – 1997),” Dr Charles said. “He also served as a Past District Master of Lower Iveagh District No. 1, PM and Secretary of Listullycurran LOL 616 and Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (2004 – 2016). He was very active in the community, namely his home town of Dromore, where worked as a solicitor and ran his own firm – Nelson-Singleton.

“Prior to the passing of Drew I discussed with him the prospect of interviewing him with the idea of a biographical project in mind. He kindly agreed, but unfortunately I only got the chance to interview him once as time was short amidst his deteriorating health.

“This is a project I am still committed to and I am looking support in completing this project. I have spoken to his immediate family and they are very supportive of the idea.”

Dr Charles added: “I am seeking support in the form of information, photographs and biographical detail from firsthand accounts as well as any financial assistance to support its development and publication.

“This project would offer a means of remembering as well as acknowledging the role he played within society at large. It would also offer those who did not know him the opportunity to learn more about his life and legacy, as he was, in my opinion, a model citizen, dedicated to a life of public service.

“I believe that the life and legacy of Drew must be documented and remembered.”

More information regarding the project can be found online at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/drew-nelson-biographical-project