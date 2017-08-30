Atlas Women’s Centre on the move

Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn is on the move to new premises, on a temporary basis.

The centre at 7 Bachelors Walk is being redeveloped over the next eight months, thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

Work at the property will include the installation of a lift and the creation of a children’s play area.

While the £350,000 project is being carried out, Atlas will be based in temporary premises around the corner at 40 Railway Street.

The centre will be based at Railway Street from Friday, September 1 until April 2018.

“This is only a temporary move to allow for refurbishment of the centre, installation of a lift, outside play area for children and sensory rooftop garden at 7 Bachelors Walk where learning will be fun for everyone,” explained Gay Sherry-Bingham.

“The programmes, activities, courses and crèche will run as usual from Railway Street,” she continued.

“The coffee shop will be smaller, but breakfast burgers and chicken burgers will be just as good and still only £2, and you can even sit in the parlour and enjoy scrambled eggs and toast.

“Please call in for a chat, a cuppa and see how Atlas can change your life, or follow us on Facebook for updates.”

For more information log on to www.facebook.com/atlascentre.lisburn or call 028 9260 5806.