Arrest after viable device discovery

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the discovery of a viable device in the Brians Well Road, Dunmurry on January 15, have arrested one male.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101. Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Inspector Justyn Galloway said: “Over the weekend of the security alert police carried out a number of searches and the police helicopter was also deployed. The area was secured by officers and a full clearance operation began on the evening of Saturday 14th. Once found, the device was declared a viable explosive by ATO, who made it safe and removed it for further forensic examination.

“This device was designed to kill or seriously injure officers serving the local community in West Belfast, but it was also left in a position where it could quite easily have killed or maimed members of the public had it exploded - showing a callous disregard for the safety of the local community. It is extremely fortunate that no one was killed or seriously injured.

“There are people who will know information about those responsible for this device and I would appeal for them to come forward and speak to police.”