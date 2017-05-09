Arrangements for homeowners who had bins destroyed by arson attacks

The council has vowed to work with those residents affected by the arson attacks on their bins to ensure “adequate arrangements” are in place.

Around 20 homeowners in the Causeway End Road and Drumard Drive areas of the city saw their bins destroyed by acts of vandalism in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3.

Committee members at last week’s meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council had agreed unanimously that the council should provide affected householders with replacement bins free of charge, “due to the exceptional circumstances”.

A council spokesperson said: “The matter was raised at the recent Environmental Services Committee and the decision will need to be ratified at the Full Council meeting which will take place on May 23. Given the circumstances however where a household has suffered as a result of this random act of vandalism through arson Council Officers are working with residents to ensure they have adequate arrangements in place and are not disadvantaged at this time.”