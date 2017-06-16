Arch is officially opened in Hillsborough

The arch in Hillsborough was opened and dedicated on Friday June 9.

Hosted by Hillsborough District LOL No 19, the parade left the Orange Hall at Ballynahinch Street at 7.30pm and made its way along Main Street to the top of the village, round Park Street and Park Lane and back down Main Street to the arch in Lisburn Street for the opening service.

Hillsborough LOL 288 pictured prior to the parade through Hillsborough on Friday 9th June. Included are William Heaney, Worshipful Master (left) and Paul Heasley, Deputy Master (right)

Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band and Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band took part in the parade.

A short act of worship was led by the Rev Bro Stephen Kilpatrick (Deputy Grand Chaplain) and the arch was opened by Bro Philip Nelson (Worshipful District Master of Hillsborough District LOL No 19).

Also taking part were Bro Sam Walker (Deputy County Grand Master, Co Down), Bro Charlie Campbell (District Lay Chaplain), Bro Marc Cairns (Deputy District Master) and Bro Robert Mitchell (District Treasurer).

Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band, conducted by Adam Wilkinson led the singing of the well-known hymn, ‘Stand up, stand up for Jesus’.

Hillsborough LOL 288 won the prize for ‘best turned out lodge’.