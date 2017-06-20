Appeal to return diabetes medicine to young woman

Police are appealing for the return of medicines belonging to a young woman with diabetes.

Sergeant Tom Donnelly said: “Around 6.30pm this evening (Tuesday 20 June) in The Green area of Dunmurry, a young woman with diabetes lost a blue, zip-up case with the branding ‘Novonordisk’, which contains four needles and an insulin pen. The branding on the pen is ‘Novopen Echo’.

“Members of the public should be vigilant and ensure they do not put their health at risk by purchasing or using medication from an illicit source. People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals.

“If you find these items please hand them in to your local police station. If you are offered any medicines from an unregulated source please contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”