Annual Pre-Twelfth dinner held

The Worshipful Master, officers and brethren of Hillsborough District LOL No 19 hosted a ‘Pre Twelfth Dinner’ in the Star of Maze Orange Hall on Friday June 23 to mark the occasion of the 327th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The invitation was extended to all office bearers of the South Antrim Combine, which consists of a total of 68 lodges from the following seven districts: Aghalee LOL No 2, Ballinderry LOL No 3, Glenavy LOL No 4, Lisburn LOL No 6, Magheragall LOL No 9, Derriaghy LOL No 11 and Hillsborough LOL No 19.

Magheragall District LOL No 9: Bros - John Crockard (Foreman of Committee), Bertie Brown (Tyler), Jason McCourt (Deputy District Master), Sidney Wilson (Past District Master and Past Country Grand Secretary), William Leathem (Past Country Grand Secretary) and Martin Hayes (Past District Master). (Photo by John Kelly).

The special guests were the Rt Wor Bro Rev Dr Stanley Gamble (Grand Chaplain, Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland) and Wor Bro Sam Walker (County Grand Master, County Down).

The compere and comedian for the evening was Bro Rodney Clarke and musical entertainment was provided by some members of the Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band and Baillies Mills Accordion Band.