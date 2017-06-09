Annual family fun day for RAMS

On Saturday June 24 Race Against Multiple Sclerosis (RAMS) will be holding its annual family fun day in Lisburn Fire Station, Prince William Road, from 12 noon until 4pm.

Highlights of the day will be the super heroes, face painting, bouncy castle, chip pan fire demonstration, fire safety displays, burgers, ice cream, and a disco.

Co-op Funeral Care, Dunmurry are supplying a limo filled with balloons. The prize for the lucky winner who guesses how many balloons are in the limo will be a family ticket to the Leisureplex, including a limo ride there and back.

Admission to the family fun day is free,

Come along and join in the fun and enjoy a great family day out.