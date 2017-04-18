Anger over price rise for leisure facilities

A local resident has slammed the new pricing structure for membership of the area’s leisure centres with families facing an increase of up to £130 per year.

The local resident, who has been a member of the Dromore Leisure Centre for years, received a letter to say there is a new membership structure which will cost her more.

A family inclusive membership for Banbridge and Dromore Leisure centre for the year was £499, a similar family membership now known as the Gold GetactiveABC membership is £630 for the year.

The Leader contacted the Council for a statement regarding the new pricing structure but a spokesperson said a statement would be issued after the Easter break when relevant staff members were available.

The Dromore resident, who asked not to be named said: “Under the old scheme we got to use the facilities at the gym and could go to Banbridge if we wanted to swim, all on this one membership.

“We attend several classes a week and the gym so we got good value out of it, we received correspondence that they were changing the membership fees.

“There is platinum, gold and silver, our equivalent membership would be my husband and I paying for the gold membership at £315 each.

“The platinum membership includes leisure centres across the ABC area, now why would I want to travel to Tandragee or Rathfriland?

“I think it is extortionate, a very large increase in a year, families are going to be hit hardest.

“The family membership entitled you to two adults and three children, I feel sorry for