Amira is crowned Miss Ulster Grand Prix

The Miss UGP Finals were held in the Ulster Grand Prix Marquee on Thursday August 10 as part of the MCE Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week events.

Organised by Lauryn Hall (LSH Promotions & Modelling), the event was hosted by Stephen Clements (Q Radio).

Miss Ulster Grand Prix 2017 finalists: L to R: Kerry Kane (Belfast), Samantha Craig (Belfast), Vikki Gallagher (Lisburn), Amira Graham (Belfast), Narissara Walker (Bristol), Danielle Hamilton (Carrickfergus) and Mary Wagner (New York, USA).

The seven finalists taking part were Kerry Kane (Belfast), Samantha Craig (Belfast), Vikki Gallagher (Lisburn), Amira Graham (Belfast), Narissara Walker (Bristol), Danielle Hamilton (Carrickfergus) and Mary Wagner (New York, USA).

Amira Graham from Belfast won the Miss Ulster Grand Prix 2017 title; the runner-up was Kerry Kane from Belfast and in third place was Samantha Craig also from Belfast.