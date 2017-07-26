Ambassadors take to the streets of Lisburn

Look out for the new ‘Street Ambassadors’ who will be out and about on the streets of Lisburn promoting the city centre and its businesses.

The Lisburn City Centre Street Ambassadors were officially introduced at the latest council-organised stakeholder meeting in Glasshouse Coffee, Lisburn Square.

According to the council, the ambassadors are a new communication tool amongst stakeholders to channel information about what is going on in the city centre including latest events, public consultation information, details on business support initiatives and new partnership projects.

Covering Castle Street, Bow Street, Market Square, Lisburn Square and beyond, the ambassadors will also identify opportunities for everyone to further positively promote the city centre, whether it be through digital platforms, media outlets or word of mouth.

The group have already met to discuss how representatives can positively promote the city centre through various forms of PR and have had the opportunity to put this into practice by speaking on local radio station Lisburn 98FM and Radio Ulster show ‘Your Place and Mine’.

Through this initiative, ambassadors are working with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to create an improved visitor experience in the hope that the positive feedback will be passed on to friends and family, encouraging more shoppers to visit Lisburn city centre.

Stressing that Lisburn is open for business, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “This ambassador scheme provides Lisburn city centre with a voice and allows representatives to share the positive steps taken to increase footfall in the city centre, including utilising the new public realm space, producing a full programme of fun events to suit all ages as well as attracting new investment to the area with exciting businesses opening this summer, something which makes us proud of working, dining, shopping and living in the city centre.”