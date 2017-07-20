Alzheimer’s Society talks

Alzheimer’s Society are holding a series of talks in Hillsborough Village Centre on the first four Tuesdays in August from 7pm to 8.30pm.

These talks are aimed at anyone affected by dementia.

The first talk on Tuesday August 1 will last for two hours and will be delivered by Laura Huston, Dementia Support Worker, Alzheimer’s Society.

The following talks will cover topics including legal issues, palliative care, and managing stress.

If you wish to register contact 02897 564681.