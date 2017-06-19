Alliance’s Tim Morrow elected as Mayor

Alliance Party Councillor Tim Morrow has been elected as Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh

Cllr Morrow was named as the City’s First Citizen at the annual meeting of council on Monday afternoon.

UUP Councillor Hazel Legge was elected as Deputy Mayor.

He said: “It is a great honour to take on this role and I’m looking forward to representing everyone in a manner that is deserving of our great area. Over the next year I look forward to sharing my vision of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous society.

“My year will be characterised by showcasing all the positives of Lisburn and Castlereagh. That’s why no group, or scheme will be off limits and I hope to meet as many people as possible as I promote my inclusive message.

“It is this belief in a shared future that has inspired my choice of charities for the year, selecting Corrymeela Community and Habitat for the Humanity. The values and beliefs laid out all those years ago by Corrymeela - where my father was an early member - remain important today, especially in the post-Brexit era where it is essential we remain forward looking rather than allowing barriers and division to creep in.

“As I take up the role I’m thankful to have such strong supporters by my side, from my family to my Council colleagues, but also the electorate who put their trust in me in 2014 to deliver the shared, inclusive future they believe in.”