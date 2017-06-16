Alliance man expected to be elected city’s next Mayor

Alliance Party Councillor Tim Morrow is expected to be elected the next Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh when the council meets for its annual meeting on Monday afternoon, June 19.

While the identities of the city’s next First Citizen and Deputy First Citizen won’t be confirmed until the meeting, it’s expected that Councillor Morrow will be nominated to take over the role of Mayor from UUP Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE.

Cllr Hazel Legge.

Councillor Morrow, who is currently Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, represents the Castlereagh East DEA.

It’s expected that UUP Councillor Hazel Legge, who also represents Castlereagh East, will be nominated to succeed Alliance Party Alderman Stephen Martin as Deputy Mayor.