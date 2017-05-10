Alliance candidate offering ‘strong pro-EU view’ for NI

The Lagan Valley Alliance Association has officially confirmed Councillor Aaron McIntyre as its candidate for next month’s Westminster election.

Commenting on his selection by the party for the June 8 poll, Councillor McIntyre said: “It is a privilege to have been selected as the Alliance candidate in what will be one of the most important elections many of us will vote in for generations.

“The next government will have the vital task of ensuring the Brexit negotiations deliver the best possible deal for the entire UK.

“Given Northern Ireland’s unique position in relation to the Republic of Ireland, Alliance believes special arrangements need to be put in place to ensure we do not suffer disproportionately post Brexit.

“I offer a strong pro-EU view on what is best for Northern Ireland. We benefit greatly from our membership of the EU and there is real fear many businesses and farmers will be badly affected following Brexit.”

He added: “On other issues, I strongly support equal marriage and limited changes to our outdated laws on abortion. I believe diversity is a strength and we should welcome people from other countries who choose to live and work in Northern Ireland.

“If elected to Westminster I will be a progressive advocate for all of Lagan Valley. I have the vision and ability to help Lagan Valley grow stronger.”