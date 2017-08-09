Air Cadets squadron seeking recruits

The Royal Air Force Air Cadets 817 (Lisburn) Squadron is on the look-out for new recruits - cadets and adult volunteers.

The squadron is inviting people to find out more about the Air Cadets by attending its Open Parade Evening on Thursday, August 24.

The event, which will take place at the squadron’s Conway Street HQ from 7.30pm - 9pm, will give prospective new recruits a flavour of what the RAF Air Cadets is all about.

“Staff and cadets will be on hand to show people what they do, show them around our squadron, answer their questions and hopefully give them the information they need,” a spokesperson for 817 Squadron said.

“Anyone aged between 12 and 17 who wants to join as a cadet, or anyone over 20 who might be thinking of volunteering for a good cause, we have something for you.

“We are actively recruiting, seeking new cadets and volunteers to help our squadron grow, so come and join us,” the spokesperson added.

For more information about 817 (Lisburn) Squadron check out www.facebook.com/817Lisburn