Admitted that he was ‘pretty steaming’

When he was found curled up in a car a 19-year-old man told police he was ‘pretty steaming here’, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Mark Montgomery, Soldierstown Road, Aghalee was convicted of being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in his breath on September 10 this year.

The court heard that at 9.10am police saw a car parked up at a lay-by at Lake Road.

They saw the defendant with his knees curled up and the keys were in the ignition.

There was a strong smell of alcohol from Montgomery and he was unsteady on his feet.

He said to police: “Sorry I’m pretty steaming here.”

A solicitor representing Montgomery said he client had been out in Belfast with friends and because he had so much alcohol taken he decided to sleep in the car.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was no evidence the defendant made any admission to driving after caution. She said that in her opinion the appropriate offence was in charge and not driving with alcohol in his breath.

For being in charge she fined him £200 and banned him from driving for four weeks.