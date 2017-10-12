Additional places provided to enable pupils to take AQE exam in Lisburn

Eleven additional places have been provided by Wallace High School to accommadate P7 pupils taking the AQE test.

This week the Ulster Star were contacted by a concerned parent to say her son was having to travel to Dungannon to sit the examination as there was no room in Lisburn.

On Thursday. Wallace High School Principal Mrs O’Hare confirmed that 11 additional places had been made available at the school.

She said: “Wallace accommodates 300 pupils for AQE tests in individual classrooms. The pastoral care of those who sit AQE tests in Wallace is important to us and the provision of individual classrooms, we believe, is an important supportive measure.

“Once the 300 candidates’ information has been received by the school and it is clear which, if any of the 300 candidates, have been assigned ‘extra time’ under AQE’s Access Arrangements, then this frees up spaces in the rooms. It is then normal for the school, if AQE has any candidates on a waiting list for Lisburn, to offer places freed up by those who need to be in extra-time rooms.

“The information pertaining to extra time was sent by AQE to the school on October 10. Room plans were drawn up yesterday, October 11 and AQE was informed this morning, October 12 that 11 additional places were available. The school has asked AQE to ensure that these places are allocated to children from the Lisburn (or surrounding area) Primary Schools.